DJ Khaled Added To Beyoncé’s Formation World Tour [VIDEO]

DJ Khaled has just told the world that he has been added to Beyoncé‘s Formation World Tour.

DJ Khaled shared the news via his Instagram page this afternoon. While the video makes his addition look like it is a DJ Khaled tour featuring Beyoncé, he wrote a very appreciative caption thanking King Bey immensely. Read his words below. For fun, try reading it his voice.

Today I proudly announce a major milestone in my career. Today’s announcement is a major accomplishment in my life. In other words it’s a major achievement alert!!!! I am proud to announce that I, DJ Khaled will be on tour with the icon, Beyoncé!!!!! Fan luv, when I tell you that prayer is the so powerful, please believe me. I want to thank the incomparable icon Beyoncé for this tremendous opportunity of a lifetime. Your music is the soundtrack to so many people’s lives across the globe. Your legacy is a blueprint for the young generation to follow and strive to be. You are the true definition of a superstar. Thank you so much for inviting me on your stage. I promise you this! I’m gonna rip it down so legendary!!!!!! When I was a kid THEY told me no when I wanted to DJ and perform in the club! So guess what, I did!!! OPEN FOR BEYONCÉ!!!!!! Fan luv we did it! We made on the stage with the Queen. Get ready to feel passion pain success and tears of joy in a STADIUM NEAR YOU!!!!! Miami, see you soon!!! I’ll be on stage with Beyoncé on April 27th and then I’ll be on the road to more success. Thank you again Beyoncé for making this dream come true for me. I will never stop fan luv. Bless up!!

The announcement follows Khaled’s recent partnership between his We The Best Music and Epic Records.