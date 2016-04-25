DJ Khaled Blesses Up The CRWN Stage With Elliott Wilson, To Air On MTV2 [VIDEO]

On April 19 at the Skirball Center for the Performing Arts in New York City, DJ Khaled appeared on Elliott Wilson’s live interview CRWN series. It was the first time the series will air on MTV2 and Khaled was a perfect subject for its television debut.

The Miami DJ immediately walked on stage Snapchatting the audience and capturing the energy of everyone in the crowd before delving into talking his success on the social media platform.

According to Bloomberg, DJ Khaled has a bigger millennial audience than the Big Bang Theory, TV’s #1 show. Each of Khaled’s videos can attract anywhere from 3 to 4 million viewers.

During the interview, Khaled discussed how he realized that Snapchat connects him with his fans outside of his videos and the songs he produces on the regular. He believes that “LOVE” is the answer to all and that sharing love and peace through social can help encourage others to follow their dreams and live up to their potential.

Aside from Snapchat, the prominent subject during the interview was how he went from being a local DJ to a producer, which lead to being a mogul. Khaled is currently being managed by Roc Nation (read: Jay Z).

Also, he has a deal with Apple Music which allows him to have his own branded We The Best radio show. Although, the deal is not with Tidal he stressed the fact that Jay Z still supports him no matter what and that Hova approached him a while back about managing him before Roc Nation was even born.

All in all, the energy in the building was very positive and Khaled is very spiritual and thanks God for all of his success.

MTV2 Presents: CRWN with DJ Khaled will premiere on MTV2, Wednesday, April 27 at 11:00 pm ET.

Photo: Courtesy of MTV2

