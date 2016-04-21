Birdman and Slim Are Writing A Cash Money Records Movie Script

Bryan “Birdman” Williams and Ronald “Slim” Williams are writing a movie about their lives and multi-million dollar company Cash Money Records.

In a clip found on XXL Magazine’s Soundcloud page, the brothers can be heard talking about writing a script about their days before Cash Money started “taking over for the 99 and 2000.”

“I don’t know if I want to do a book or movie first,” says Slim. “But I’ve been working on a script, and this is gold. It’s a lot of things that people don’t know that we have been through behind the scenes as a company before we were with Universal. We have a lot of stories, but the way I’m putting it together is great and its going to be special.”

Birdman adds, “I got 20-plus years with music, selling records. [Slim] said nothing we ever did is worth than that script. I’m excited about the script, that’s something I really want to do. Straight Outta Compton, I think that Dr. Dre and Ice Cube are geniuses for what they have done and accomplished. They opened doors for us, but I think that what we have is more special because we are in modern times.”

Can a Cash Money movie be more “special” than the N.W.A. biopic? That’s debatable. It’s not the first bloated statement that Birdman has made about his company. In 2007 he raised eyebrows when he claimed that Lil Wayne was “bigger than 2 Pac, bigger than Biggie and Jay-Z.” Nine years later, those words don’t sound as delusional.

To Birdman and Slim’s credit, Cash Money Records has had an almost 20-year run of making hit records, first with Hot Boys and Big Tymers, then with Lil Wayne and again with Drake and Nicki Minaj. While N.W.A.’s legacy and family tree includes Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, 50 Cent, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar and The Game, the actual existence of the group as a Hip-Hop entity only lasted five years.

A Cash Money biopic will have plenty of history to pull from though. From the monumental $30 million dollar distribution deal they signed with Universal Records in 1998 to the lawsuit that Lil Wayne currently has agains the company, Cash Money is not at a loss of stories to tell.

Photo: Ozone