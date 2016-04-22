Justin Bieber Shades Prince, Enrages Everybody [Photos]

Justin Bieber may be too young to fully comprehend Prince’s impact, or maybe it’s time for him to get a history lesson. The Canadian singer made a boldly insensitive statement about the Purple One yesterday (April 21) and it didn’t win him any extra fans after the slander over his fraudulent dreadlocks.

Bieber commented that Prince wasn’t actually “the last greatest living performer” under songwriter Andrew Watt’s emotional post about the deceased legend yesterday.

The statement could be read in a few different ways, one being that Bieber was calling himself one of the “the greatest.” Yet were it not for Prince, Bieber wouldn’t have the confidence to proudly rock his skinny jeans, and switch up his hair.

Prince shattered boundaries for male performers in fashion and music. The Biebs is therefore influenced by Prince, and he doesn’t even realize it.

Hit the flip for reactions.

—

Photos: Instagram/Pinterest

1 2 3 4 5 6Next page »