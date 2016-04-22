Future Allegedly Took Shots At Desiigner And Ciara In New York Last Night

Future seems to know the reason why a few patrons at his recent Syracuse, N.Y. concert weren’t getting as loud as the rest of the crowd.

According to Complex, when the Purple Reign rapper came to the part of the show where he asks which side of the arena is the livest, one side wasn’t as turnt as the other.

To that he allegedly said, “Y’all must be Ciara or Desiigner fans or something.”

“No video, then it didn’t happen.” We understand. But here are some live tweets that seem to support that the remark happened.

Damn, I'm still laughing @ future saying " Ya must be some Ciara or Designer fans" to the crowd last night 😫 — Baroline (@Barolinnne) April 22, 2016

Future threw shade at Ciara and designer lmfaoooo — K (@biahtaughtyou) April 22, 2016

Nigga future said y'all some Ciara and desiigner fans😭😭😭😭😭 — q (@quaron_) April 22, 2016

nigga future said "ya must be desiigner & ciara fans" — Kat (@_katherinerecio) April 22, 2016

Future has made plenty of statements about the mother of his child in song and on social media. But this seems to be the first time that he has publicly acknowledged that Desiigner exists. In the one other time that the Monster hitmaker may have acknowledged him, he did not say his name, only saying “there’s only one Future.”

These alleged remarks are in stark contrast to Ciara’s approach. Last week she made headlines for refusing to say the father of her child’s name while announcing Billboard Awards nominees on Good Morning America.

Desiigner has no problem saying Future’s name. In fact when confronted about accusations of him biting his style, the Brooklyn rapper had nothing but positive things to say about him.

Desiigner’s “Panda,” which many consider to be a bite off Fewtch’s style, has hit as high as number two on the Billboard charts. That is higher than any Future song so far, so he must have finally noticed him.

Photo: JLN Photography/WENN.com