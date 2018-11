The Internet is currently in formation since Beyoncé just dropped her new album, Lemonade. Yes, it’s a TIDAL exclusive, but you should have known that.

The project is being touted as a visual album, and Bey dropped a corresponding short film which premiered on HBO. The 12-song album (the film is no. 13) is the follow-up to her 2013 surprise self-titled LP.

Stream Lemonade below. TIDAL subscriptions going up on a Saturday…

Photo: press handout