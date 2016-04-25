Beyoncé’s Lemonade Is Now On iTunes

Beyoncé gave her husband’s TIDAL service less than 48-hours. The R&B and Pop singer’s new album, Lemonade, is now available on iTunes.

The visual album dropped Saturday night shortly after its short film premiered on HBO. Although it started as a TIDAL exclusive, the 12-track album hit iTunes at midnight (April 25).

Interestingly, while you can buy the album off iTunes, TIDAL is still the only entity where you can officially stream it.

Those Carters sure are crafty. Having the album for sale means you can also lock in that the album will debut at no. 1 on the Billboard 200 album chart.

We still hope the fiery “Freedom,” Kendrick Lamar, gets the proper single treatment. You can cop your copy of Lemonade right here.

—

Photo: screen cap