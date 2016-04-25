Did 50 Cent Just Meet His Newfound Son For The First Time At A Fan Event?

50 Cent is a very busy man. So busy that looks like he just found out he has a third child, who he met while signing autographs at an event.

50 Cent posted this photo on his Instagram account this weekend, documenting the meeting at what appeared to be a promotional event.

A child running up on you and calling you “Daddy” can be a touchy situation. But if the accompanying caption is any indication, it seems like 50 is taking the life-changing event in stride. 50 wrote:

My life is full of surprises, this little guy is my son DAVIAN. He started crying, I was thinking why you crying i gotta pay for this sh*t. LMAO

The man who once rapped, “Have a baby by me; baby Be a millionaire, I write the check before the baby comes/Who the f**k cares,” seems to have already taken a liking to Davian. The new proud father wasted no time posting positive remarks that Davian has received at school.

50 Cent also pointed out his new son’s style.

50 Cent is not new to fatherhood. He has two other sons, 19-year old Marquise and and 3-year old Sire. 50 and Marquise appeared to be inseparable in the old “Wanksta” video from 2002, but their relationship since then has been rocky as at best. Marquise’s mother, Shaniqua Tompkins sued 50 Cent for $50 million dollars claiming that 50 failed on his promise of keeping her set for life. The lawsuit was thrown out. 50 Cent has been vocal about the role he feels Tompkins has had in he and his son’s estrangement. In 2013, texts surfaced of 50 insulting Marquise and even going as far to say, “I don’t have a son anymore.”

50’s relationship with Sire seemingly started off well, with 50 posting pictures of them together and him throwing his son lavish birthday parties. However, it looks like that relationship is souring after 50 and the son’s mother, model Daphne Joy, went their separate ways.

Davian’s age and mother have yet to be revealed.

Photo: Instagram