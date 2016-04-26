Beyoncé’s Lemonade To Sell 500,000+ Copies Its First Week

Just how big a hit is Beyoncé‘s new album, Lemonade, already? Early reports say the new project is on track to sell at least 500,000 copies its first week.

Reports HitsDailyDouble:

Beyoncé‘s new set, Lemonade (Columbia), became available for download on iTunes and Amazon Sunday night; it hit #1 on the iTunes album chart early Monday morning after sitting one slot below The Very Best of Prince. “Formation,” previously unavailable for download, is #1 on the singles chart, while “Sorry” is #3, “Hold Up” is #4, “6 Inch” featuring The Weeknd is #5, “Freedom” f/Kendrick Lamar is #7 and the Jack White-assisted “Don’t Hurt Yourself” is #9. Most of the recent of Lemonade dots the remainder of the Top 25. A source at Sony says the company expects first-day sales to hit 200k. Early reads say the album could do between 500k-600k first week. Could it go higher?

While Lemonade is available for purchase on iTues and Amazon, it can only be streamed on TIDAL.

The physical album is due to arrive in stores on May 6.

The Carters stay winning.

Photo: Columbia