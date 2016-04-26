Cam’ron “Huang’s World Theme Song,” Fat Joe ft. Bryson Tiller “Love You To Pieces,” & More | Wired Tracks 4.26.16

Restauranteur and personality Eddie Huang commissioned his friend Cam’ron to provide the theme music for his upcoming Viceland series Huang’s World (based on the viral series Fresh Off the Boat, not the ABC show about his childhood of the same title).

Per television standards, the recording is a brief 38 seconds long. In that time, Killa Cam waxes poetics with a bragadocios Harlem tone, though the topic is basically a list of delicacies viewers may see Huang chow down on throughout the show’s inaugural season.

Stream the “Huang’s World Theme Song” in Wired Tracks below.

—

Photo: Instagram

—

Fat Joe ft. Bryson Tiller – “Love You To Pieces”

Kid Red ft. Migos & Chris Brown – “Bounce”

Exile – Tears for a Prince EP

Ye Ali – “Fiji Dasani”

https://soundcloud.com/bmacthequeen/bmacthequeen-follow-me

BMac The Queen – “Follow Me”

Russ – “New To Me”

Chuck Strangers – “34th & Beverly”

Green SLLIME ft. Mick Jenkins – “Zoo”

https://soundcloud.com/ycthecynic/sets/the-farewell-tape

YC The Cynic – The Farewell Tape

KHIRY oviim – “Foreplay: black & Unmastered*”