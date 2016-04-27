Drake Will Play Views From The 6 On OVO Sound This Thursday

Drake will play his new album Views From The 6 in its entirety on his OVO Sound show on Beats 1 Radio on Thursday (April 28).

Apple Music has confirmed a global listening party for the album during a special episode of OVO Sound, that usually plays on Saturday nights, this Thursday.

“Champaign Papi” dropped a hint on Monday when he posted a picture on his Instagram page inviting people to listen to a special edition of the show this Thursday.

Tune into OVOSOUND Radio on Beats 1 this Thursday at 7PM PST / 10PM EST / 3AM GMT @applemusic. #VIEWS pic.twitter.com/n0DLvcuSTK — Drizzy (@Drake) April 26, 2016

The album has a release date of April 29 and is expected to become available immediately after the show ends around 12 a.m. EST.

According to an Instagram post from Drake’s official fan site, Views will have approximately 20 tracks.

Views will be an Apple Music exclusive for one week before it becomes available on other platforms and formats.

The music streaming arms race is at peak levels right now and Apple Music is banking on Drake. Apple is reportedly paying Drake an exorbitant amount of money to have first rights to his albums among other things. They bankrolled his “Hotline Bling” video and they are sponsoring his Summer Sixteen tour.

Expect a mad dash to subscribe to Apple Music, similar to the rush of people signing up for Tidal to hear Kanye West’s The Life of Pablo album.

Photo: Instagram