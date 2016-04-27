Drake Reveals Views Tracklist

Drake has shared yet another Views From The 6 detail via social media. This time it is the tracklisting.

The tracklist has the rumored 20 songs in it. However, no features are present in the text, even though “Pop Style” featuring Kanye West and Jay Z is listed.

“Hotline Bling” is added to the end of the album as a bonus track. The titles are pretty short and to the point. “Keep The Family Close,” “U With Me?,” “Feel No Ways,” and “Redemption” reek of emo Drake. Songs titled “Faithful,” “With You” and “Still Here” appearing back-to-back-to-back hint at a possible trifecta or story line.

“Weston Road Flows” looks to be a hat tip to the neighborhood that he grew up in while “Views” could be another ode to Toronto.

Is it us, or are you starting to get the feeling that the album might not actually be called Views From The 6? Drake’s recent references to the album and all of the hashtags he’s used to promote it have only used the word “Views.” “Views” also appears alone on the track list.

The album is to be premiered during a global listening event on Drake’s OVO Sound radio show on Apple Music on Thursday night at 10 p.m. The album is expected to become available immediately after. Views will be exclusively on Apple Music for one week before becoming available on other platforms.