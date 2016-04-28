Beyoncé Opens Formation Tour With Prince Tribute And Dedication To Jay Z [VIDEO]

Beyoncé set the tone for her Formation tour with the opening show in Miami last night.

With the world still in awe over her Lemonade visual album, Beyoncé is showing no signs of letting up. She kicked off her Formation world tour in grand fashion Wednesday night (April 27) at Marlins Park in Miami. While she performed songs from Lemonade as well as some of her many Grammy-winning classics, it was a song that was not hers that probably evoked the most emotion on this night.

Beyoncé joined the sold out crowd in the mourning and celebration of creative icon Prince who passed away last Thursday (April 21). She paid tribute to the artist by playing his classic “Purple Rain” in the middle of her set.

As the song played, the stadium was illuminated by a large purple lamp and thousands of cell phones and lighters.

Beyoncé also took a moment at the end of the show to honor his daughter Blue Ivy and husband Jay Z after singing “Halo.” The couple’s marital status has been a hot topic ever since the release of Lemonade. The album is laced with themes of infidelity leading many listeners to deconstruct the lyrics and go on social media witch hunts to find out who Jay Z may or may not be cheating on her with. The main song to be investigated is “Sorry” where Bey calls out “Becky with the good hair” for being a home wrecker. Among the many to catch the wrath and be accused of being “Becky” are former Roc-A-Fella employee Rachel Roy and Roc Nation singer Rita Ora. Iggy Azalea has even been stung by the BeyHive for insisting that Beyoncé’s “Becky with the good hair” line is racially insensitive.

The Formation tour will last through August 3 with the final date in Spain