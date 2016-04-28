Drake Drops #VIEWS Teaser Trailer [VIDEO]

Tomorrow (April 29) might as well be a holiday for Drake fans. The 6 God will be dropping his new album, Views From The 6—actually, just VIEWS—and today (April 28) he shared a teaser trailer of the forthcoming project.

Drake will actually be playing the album today on his OVO Sound Radio show on Beats 1 because, the Internet. The show, which usually air on Saturdays, starts at 10pm ET, and you can bet the album will be available promptly at midnight. The project will be an Apple Music exclusive for a week after its release.

Yesterday, Drizzy shared the tracklist, which revealed the highly anticipated, and much delayed, album is a chunky 20 tracks deep.

Peep the teaser below—new gaudy OVO jewelry below that.

Photo: screen cap