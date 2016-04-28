Use This “Drake Views” Website To Make Your Own Covers During The Global Listening Party Tonight

Join the madness if you haven’t already. This “Drake Views” website lets you place mini-Drake anywhere in world.

If you feel inspired to create while listening to Drake’s new album Views tonight during OVO Radio on Apple Music, this is the perfect tool for you.

DrakesViews.com by The Young Astronauts lets you freak his Views album cover anyway you want. Want to put Drake on your head, covered. Want to put Drake on your backside, go for it. Put Drake anywhere you desire.

With a simple click and a drag [or uploading an image], you can sit Drake on just about anything you want.

If you’re creative enough, your contribution might even make it to the official “Drake Views” Instagram page.

Get your Drake view on HERE.

Enjoy.