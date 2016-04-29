CLOSE
Home

De La Soul Drops For Your Pain & Suffering EP [LISTEN/DOWNLOAD]

Leave a comment

Drake wasn’t the only artist to drop a new project recently. De La Soul comes through with a new EP called For Your Pain & Suffering

As 2 Dope Boyz reports, the 4-track project was a gift to fans who donated to their Kickstarter and are patiently waiting for the Native Tongue trio’s new album, and the Anonymous Nobody…

Listen to, and download, For Your Pain & Suffering below.

As for and the Anonymous Nobody…, the album drops August 26.


Photo: press handout

De La Soul

comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
Black Eyed Peas Perform At The Eventim Apollo London
The Black Eyed Peas “Yes or No,” Sheck Wes “Wanted” & More | Daily Visuals 11.6.18
11.06.18
FROM SITES WE LOVE
Close