De La Soul Drops For Your Pain & Suffering EP [LISTEN/DOWNLOAD]

Drake wasn’t the only artist to drop a new project recently. De La Soul comes through with a new EP called For Your Pain & Suffering.

As 2 Dope Boyz reports, the 4-track project was a gift to fans who donated to their Kickstarter and are patiently waiting for the Native Tongue trio’s new album, and the Anonymous Nobody…

Listen to, and download, For Your Pain & Suffering below.

As for and the Anonymous Nobody…, the album drops August 26.

—

Photo: press handout