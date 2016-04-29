De La Soul Drops For Your Pain & Suffering EP [LISTEN/DOWNLOAD]

Drake wasn’t the only artist to drop a new project recently. De La Soul comes through with a new EP called For Your Pain & Suffering.
As 2 Dope Boyz reports, the 4-track project was a gift to fans who donated to their Kickstarter and are patiently waiting for the Native Tongue trio’s new album, and the Anonymous Nobody…
Listen to, and download, For Your Pain & Suffering below.
As for and the Anonymous Nobody…, the album drops August 26.
