Gucci Mane Debuts Meal Ticket Album, Calvin Harris ft. Rihanna “This Is What You Came For,” & More | Wired Tracks 4.29.16

Every so often, Gucci Mane, from behind bars, reminds the rap game that he still owns the streets. He’s reportedly to be released on September 20, but before then he debuts a new project titled Meal Ticket.

Guwop gives fans a heaping helping of music with a lofty 36 tracks, including guest appearances Rich The Kid, Chief Keef, Fredo Santana, Quavo of Migos, and more.

Additionally, famed DJ Calvin Harris drops a major track called “This is What You Came For,” featuring Rihanna. Stream all of the aforementioned material and then some in Wired Tracks below.

—

Photo: YouTube

—

Calvin Harris ft. Rihanna – “This Is What You Came For”

Chris Brown & OHB – “Before The Trap: Nights In Tarzana”

https://soundcloud.com/babygrande/sets/freeway-free-will-in-stores

Freeway – Free Will

Popcaan – “Ova Dweet”

Rockie Fresh ft. Chris Brown – “Call Me (When It’s Over)”

Donwill ft. Illyas – “Late Nights”

Ca$h Out ft. PARTYNEXTDOOR – “Sexually”

Madeintyo – “HUNNAONME”

https://soundcloud.com/tate_kobang/sets/lord-of-da-trenches

Tate Kobang – Lord of Da Trenches

Kultur ft. Khary – “White Door”