Drake’s VIEWS Will Be On Pandora Today

For now, Drake‘s new album that has the Internets buzzing is a Apple Music exclusive. However, Pandora will begin streaming the project today (April 29) at 3pm PT/6pm ET.

The songs from Drizzy’s LP that are already on Pandora haven’t been doing too shabby. Per Pandora, “One Dance” and “Pop Style” have tallied 9.1M+ and 7M+ spins since they hit the streaming service on April 8. Also, Drake reportedly had over 630,000 station adds since the singles became available.

Earlier this week, Young Thug dropped an exclusive mixtape on Pandora. The latest from Drake includes crazy reactions to the new album, Zoolander worthy album insert photos and the revelation that he hasn’t spoke to Nicki Minaj in a long while.

Drake’s Pandora station: http://www.pandora.com/drake.

—

Photo: Young Money