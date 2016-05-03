Blue Eyed Troll: Kanye West Rocks Blue Contacts To Met Gala, Twitter Reacts

The Met Gala went down last night (May 2). Besides the usual chatter over who slayed and who failed on the red carpet, Kanye West trolled us all by rocking blue contact lenses.

Maybe it was a political statement? Maybe he just read Toni Morrison’s great book The Bluest Eye? Whatever the case, Twitter reacted.

But let’s not act like Kanye West’s hasn’t done this before.

Also it took some attention away from his ripped jeans, and heeled boots.

Peep the best below and on the flip.

https://twitter.com/kanyewest/status/727370506622607360

https://twitter.com/musicnews_shade/status/727292907858841600

*goes to nearest bookstore and buys 10 copies of THE BLUEST EYE by Toni Morrison* *throws them at Kanye* pic.twitter.com/4nZXx3uars — Saeed Jones (@theferocity) May 3, 2016

Photo: WENN.com

