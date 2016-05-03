Beyoncé Invests In Watermelon Water

Beyoncé‘s spring is off to a super start with the release of her no. 1 Lemonade album and the start of her Formation tour. The latest win for Queen Bey is investing in WTRMLN WTR, a start up that makes cold pressed watermelon juice.

“I invested in WTRMLN WTR because it’s the future of clean, natural hydration; as partners, we share a simple mission to deliver accessible wellness to the world,” said Beyoncé via a press statement. “This is more than an investment in a brand, it’s an investment in female leaders, fitness, American farmers, and the health of people and our planet.”

Touted for its hydration, WTRMLN WTR boasts that each bottle contains just three ingredients; watermelon flesh, watermelon rind and…wait for it…organic lemon.

No word at the moment on exactly how much money Bey poured into (sorry, too easy) the three-year old business.

“Beyoncé’s partnership and investment brings energy and purpose to our mission to help educate consumers about clean, healthy hydration for active lives,” said WTRMLN WTR co-founder Jody Levy, via a press statement. “With all the functional and nutritional values, fitness trainers, pro athletes, and health conscious consumers are increasingly turning to WTRMLN WTR, especially at that critical point of sweat. It is this connection to fitness, the mission of the Company, and a compassionate approach to business that inspired Beyoncé’s involvement.”

Before you make any racist jokes, watermelon is delicious and for everybody. WTMRLN WTR is available at stores like Whole Foods, Kroger and Costco and online at Amazon.com.