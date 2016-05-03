Kevin Durant Reacts To Getting A Namedrop From Drake

It’s no secret that Drake is the ambassador for the NBA’s Toronto Raptors franchise and has been for the last few years. We’re not entirely sure what the job description entails, but he must being doing a hell of a job if his affiliation to a specific NBA team isn’t stopping other players from expressing their admiration for the 6 gawd from the country up north.

After the Golden State Warriors’ Draymond Green admitted that he felt his namedrop on Drake’s “Summer Sixteen” was his “Mama, I made it moment” last week, the Oklahoma City Thunder’s Kevin Durant reveals that he too felt the shout out he got on “Weston Road Flows” was confirmation that he’d made it to the top of the world.

On the aforementioned record Drake spits, “A lot of people just hit me up when my name is mentioned / Shout out to KD we relate we get the same attention / It’s rainin’ money, Oklahoma City Thunder / The most successful rapper 35 and under.”

Speaking to a reporter from The Oklahoman, the Slim Reaper acknowledges, “When your favorite rapper puts your name in a song it makes you feel like you made it, no matter what you’ve done. So yeah, it was pretty cool.”

Now, if he could only use his influence on this players to get them to sign with the team he represents he’d be the clear cut favorite to receive the GM of The Year Award even though he doesn’t qualify. But this is Drake we’re talking about here. He makes the impossible somewhat probable if not a remote possibility.

Peep the clip of KD’s response to getting a shout out from Drake and let us know whether or not his cheeks blushed.

Kevin Durant on getting name-dropped on @Drake's "Weston Road Flows" pic.twitter.com/awklXZQBo1 — Erik Horne (@ErikHorneOK) May 2, 2016

Photo: screen cap