Diddy, Dr. Dre, Jay Z, Birdman and Drake Top The Forbes Wealthiest Rappers List

Forbes has released another “walking lick” list. The money magazine has released a list of the five wealthiest Hip-Hop artists and the usual suspects are in it.

Sean “Diddy” Combs is ranked at the top of the list after earning $750 Million last year. The term “artist” is used loosely since he is claiming to have retired from making music and that most of his fortune is coming from his Ciroc marketing.

Coming in behind him is Dr. Dre with $710 Million. Again, “artist” may not be the most appropriate term since he just released his first album in almost 15 years last year and that he makes most of his money off of the the Beats By Dre headphones line and his recent cash out selling Beats Music to Apple. Not to mention he has a massive California real estate empire.

Coming up $100 Million behind him is Jay Z who earned $610 Million off actually rapping sometimes and tripling the worth of his Tidal music streaming service. Birdman clocked in a “respekful” $110 Million to rank at number four. However Forbes speculates that Birdman’s stature is faltering as his legal spats with Lil Wayne and his Young Money imprint show no signs of being resolved.

At number five we have perhaps the most popular rapper right now, Drake, coming in with $60 Million. Forbes credits his fortune to endorsement deals with Nike, Sprite and Apple.

According to Forbes, the list was compiled with the following criteria:

To compile the Forbes Five list, we follow the same procedures used to calculate our list of the world’s billionaires: looking at past earnings, valuing current holdings, leafing through real estate records and talking to analysts, attorneys, managers, venture capitalists and some of the moguls themselves to find the details.

Notable omissions from the list are 50 Cent, Kanye West and Snoop Dogg.

Photo: WEEN.com