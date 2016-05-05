Drake To Host Saturday Night Live On May 14 [VIDEO]

Circle your calendars, actor turned rapper Drake will be hosting Saturday Night Live for a second time later this month.

SNL confirmed the appearance via their Twitter page, showing the entire schedule for the month of May.

Very excited to announce the rest of our May shows! #SNL pic.twitter.com/ZZS6ejpEeY — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) May 4, 2016

Drake made his SNL debut as only the musical guest in 2011. Next Saturday’s appearance will be the second time in two years that Drake will be both the host and musical guest for the show. He last appeared on the show in January 2014 and left quite the impression by delivering classic skits like the one where he impersonated troubled comedian Katt Williams standing outside of a legal marijuana dispensary in Colorado.

