Queen Latifah and Jamie Foxx Team Up for New Movie

Rap royalty and advocate of U.N.I.T.Y., Queen Latifah, is teaming up with Jamie Foxx for a new movie. The duo will appear in New Line Cinema’s “Valentine’s Day,” a story that follows five different intertwining Valentine’s Day stories. Jamie plays a TV Sports reporter that gets sent out on a Valentine’s Day assignment and the Queen will play an agent for a football player played by actor, Eric Dane. The two will be part of an all-star cast that includes Julia Roberts, Anne Hathaway, Jessica Alba, Jessica Biel, Ashton Kutcher and Emma Roberts. The film is in production in Los Angeles.

Jamie also stars alongside Gerard Butler in “Law Abiding Citizen”, the story of a man seeking revenge on the killers and the legal system for the murder of his wife and daughter. Butler plays the District Attorney targeted by Jamie. The film is set for release in October. He is currently on his 50 city “Blame It” tour. He will reportedly have surprise guests pop up on tour with him including Dream, Tank, Drake, Ludacris and Kanye West.

Latifah’s latest movie project, the animated film Ice Age 3, raked in $42.5 million its opening weekend. She is also set to star in several projects still in development including “Truck Turner”, “Welfare Queen” and “All of Me.”

She will also play the lead role in “Just Wright”, the story of a physical therapist that falls in love with the basketball player she helps recover from an injury. “Just Wright” will hit theaters in 2010. While her acting career continues to grow and flourish; Queen recently announced her return to the mic, blessing fans with her Persona album in August. The lead single for the album will be “Cue The Rain.” It features production from Dr. Dre and reportedly features Missy Elliot.