50 Cent Apologizes For Clowning Autistic Man, Donates $100k To Autism Speaks

50 Cent is trying to make amends with the world after making fun of an autistic man and posting it on Instagram.

50 caught a lot of flack for posting a video of himself mocking an airport employee saying that he looked like he was high on the job. Come to find out the man, named Andrew Farrell, suffered from autism.

After Farrell’s condition was revealed, the public immediately turned on 50 and blasted him for making poking fun.

In a rare occurrence, 50 felt bad for what he said and apologized in a statement he sent to the New York Post:

“While the incident at the airport resulted from an unfortunate misunderstanding, I am truly sorry for offending the young man. It was certainly not my intent to insult him or the disability community, which is a source of great strength in America. I have apologized personally to him and his family.”

Today, he upped the ante and is now supporting his apology with money. He took to his Facebook page to post his plans to donate money to Autism Speaks.

Per his Facebook post:

I want to turn this misunderstanding into an understanding. There are people that are ignored, mistreated and neglected with disabilities that need our support. Today, I have made a donation of $100,000 to this worthy cause through Autism Speaks.

50 Cent has been doing a lot of backtracking on social media as of late. Last week he posted an Instagram picture of him and a young boy and inferred that the child was his long lost son. He later removed the photo and said that the kid was just a fan.

Photo: WENN.com