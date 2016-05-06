Drake and Rihanna Secretly Dating For Months?

Drake and Rihanna have been secretly dating for months, allegedly…maybe. A “source” say the former couple are officially back together.

Reports People:

The longtime friends and collaborators have been “secretly dating for months,” a source tells PEOPLE exclusively. On Wednesday night, the duo showed off their chemistry on stage at the Forum during the second night of her Anti World Tour in Los Angeles. In the middle of performing their hit song “Work” (which is the first song in 2016 to go multi-platinum three times), Rihanna – whose album #ANTI is also the first album to go multi-platinum twice this year – brought out her man and danced sexily with him, grabbing his jacket and pulling him closer to her. (Meanwhile, Drake’s newly released Views sold more than 1 million copies and was streamed on Apple Music more than 250 million times in first week.)

It’s no coincidence they both have new albums to promote.

We won’t believe it until Drake raps/sings about it, again, or drops a sappy Instagram post calling Rih Rih his bae.

—

Photo: WENN.com