Justin Bieber Shoved Desiigner During NYC Performance [VIDEO]

Like it or not, Future soundalike and G.O.O.D. Music rapper Desiigner is a platinum artist (strictly talking singles). However, Justin Bieber shoved the Brooklyn 19-year-old was while he was performing his hit “Panda” in an NYC club.

It went down at 1 Oak, and the Beebs allegedly pushed Desiigner after he stepped on his toes one too many times in V.I.P. during one of his usually animated, lip synced performances.

Reports TMZ:

Sources in the NYC hot spot tell us 19-year-old Desiigner — recently signed to Kanye West‘s label — was putting on a hell of a show Thursday night, and Justin was watching from the VIP area. We’re told it was all good until Desiigner got “a little too hyped” … started jumping around and “stomped” multiple times on Justin’s feet. That’s when JB flexed on him. We’re told Desiigner immediately turned around and said “My bad.” As for social media buzz the rapper got kicked out — not true. We’re told Desiigner finished his set. He was only escorted out because he’s under 21, and has to leave once he’s done performing.

Watch the incident below.

Was Bieber ready to deliver a fade, too? The world will never know.

