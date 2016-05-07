Finesse: Ms. Lauryn Hill Shows Up Two Hours Late For Another Concert, Gets Booed, Blames Driver [VIDEO]

Ms. Lauryn Hill continues to abuse her fans. And like victims, what’s left of her fanbase keeps coming back for more.

The latest cog in the Ponzi scheme that is a Ms. Lauryn Hill concert happened Friday night in Atlanta. Hill was booked to perform at the Chastain Park venue for a show that was supposed to start 8 p.m. Hill did not show up until around 1o p.m. While Hill is notoriously late for shows, this night could not afford her tardiness. Chastain Park, which is located in a residential area, has a strict sound ordinance which means that the venue closes at 11 p.m. sharp. Hill’s mic was cut off at 11 p.m., just 40 minutes into her set.

WELP! There's a strict curfew here. They cut Lauryn Hill's sound at 11 p.m. SHARP. pic.twitter.com/0EvGpKGuhO — Jewel Wicker (@jewelwickershow) May 7, 2016

Of course, fans were not pleased. This is just the latest episode in the comedy that has become Hill’s career.

The New Jersey native started out as one of Hip-Hop’s most promising acts as a member of The Fugees and then turned into an A-list superstar when she went solo and dropped her 1998 classic The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill. But in the almost 20 years since, Hill has only released one other album, 2002’s whacked out MTV Unplugged No. 2.0, and has earned a reputation of being an undeserving diva.

Her concerts sell out with fans hoping to hear their favorite songs, but instead they get screwy renditions of them with Hill often times playing the songs too fast or cutting them off midway. Even though it has become general knowledge that Hill’s tickets come with a “buyer beware” tag, fans continue to fall for the okie doke.

Hill never even bothers to try and at least take responsibility for her unprofessional behavior. At her recent Atlanta show, which by the way was her second show there in the past year, and the second show where she pulled the same stunts, Hill attempted to throw her driver under the bus and blame him for her tardiness. One fan was not trying to hear that though.

NOT him dragging Lauryn to her face. She deserved it though! pic.twitter.com/zEuYUbnWoE — N∆TE (@NathanNAVY) May 7, 2016

Click over to see more fan reactions.

Photo: WENN.com

CONTINUED ON NEXT PAGE

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Like this: Like Loading...

1 2 3 4Next page »