BREAKING: Jay Z and Beyoncé Had Dinner, Together

Jay Z and Beyoncé were spotted in NYC having dinner together. This is amazing considering they’re married.

Reports the New York Post, which has been trying to say the couple is divorce bound for years:

Amid endless speculation over the state of their union after the release of Beyoncé’s confessional “Lemonade” album, the diva and hubby Jay Z were seen having an intimate dinner Thursday at Soho restaurant Mamo. “They were at a corner table,” said spy. “They looked really happy. They weren’t talking much though, just eating. They didn’t make eye contact with anyone.”

Hova and Bey didn’t want to be disturbed while enjoying a meal? The nerve.

Can you sense our sarcasm?

—

Photo: WENN.com