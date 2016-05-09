Houston Cops Held Protest At Beyoncé Concert [VIDEO]

Beyoncé’s sold out show at NRG Stadium on Saturday night (May 7) included Houston cops protesting the singer’s alleged “anti-cop” rhetoric. By the looks of it, they could have used more people.

Reports KHOU:

While thousands came to see the Houston native take the stage, a police group held a protest nearby.

“Some of her performances we believe to be anti-police,” said Tony Ragsdale, who is a member of the Pasadena Police Department and of the Coalition for Police and Sheriffs (C.O.P.S.).

Some members of the law enforcement community are upset over imagery used in Beyoncé’s video for the song “Formation” and in her recent super bowl performance.

The video features a New Orleans Police Department cruiser sinking in flood waters.

Members of the C.O.P.S. shined a large blue light on NRG Stadium hoping to stage a silent but visible protest.

But fans say Beyoncé has done nothing wrong.

“She can say whatever she wants, she’s Beyoncé,” said Andrea James, who drove from Memphis to attend the concert.