Kanye West Surprises Kim Kardashian With Mother’s Day Private Orchestra [VIDEO]

Just when you thought that your Mother’s Day gift was boss, Kanye West went and gave Kim Kardashian a private orchestra in their living room.

The “Hey Mama” rapper surprised his wife and mother of this children with a small orchestra performance on Mother’s Day morning.

No video, then it didn’t happen rules always apply in the Kanye Kardashian household. So, Kim documented the serenade on her Snapchat page.

The all string ensemble played songs from Disney films Frozen and Annie that were picked out by their daughter North West.

Take a look at the show of affection below.

Screenshot: WENN.com