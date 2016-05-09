Watch Kendrick Lamar’s New Reebok Classic Commercial [VIDEO]

Kendrick Lamar’s new Reebok classic ad features him spitting some spoken word about being true to himself.

The ad features Kendrick walking through what appears to be a castle, wearing a pair of white Reebok Classics with a gum bottom. As he walks in and out of massive, naturally-lit rooms, you can hear Kendrick’s recognizable gradually grow in volume as he speaks on authenticity.

Reebok Classic’s have traditionally been one of more affordable pairs of sneakers. It’s universal sensibilities match well with Kendrick’s overall image and appeal.

Reebok debuted a special pair of their Ventilator sneakers that Kendrick designed himself last year. The pair came with one “Red” shoe and “Blue” shoe to symbolize gang unity.

Photo: Screenshot