Is A G-Unit Reunion With The Game Happening?

G-Unit in the hooouuse!!? What?! For the past few months there’s been signs on social media of reconciliation between the Game and his former archenemies Lloyd Banks and to a lesser extent 50 Cent.

Now it seems that there’s actually hope that a G-Unit reunion is currently in the works.

Talk of the potential reunification gained traction last night (May 9) when Game’s Blood Money Entertainment artist Pharaoh Jackson tagged a couple of IG pictures of he and Game politicking at DJ Drama’s video shoot for his latest single “Wishing.” Coincidently, 50 Cent was at the same video shoot when Jackson hit his followers with a post that stated the following:

“The BEATLES AKA “G-UNIT” are joining forces again… “STRAIGHT OUTTA COMPTON” the movie captivated the Globe…. NOW what’s gone happen when we do the “G-UNIT” movie with all the drama… G-UNIT aka the Hip-Hop Beatles TOOK OVER THE WORLD, BUT EGOS CAUSED THEM TO BREAK UP PREMATURELY….”

Is Pharaoh Jackson aware of some behind the scene dealings between the Queens and Compton rappers? While 50 and Game demonstrated some undeniable chemistry on wax in the form of “Hate It Or Love It” and “This Is How We Do,” they’re disdain for each other outside of the studio is very well documented via slanderous records and a shootout that occurred outside of the Hot 97 radio station which became Hip-Hop’s version of the O.K. Corrall in the mid 00’s.

For now though G-Unit and Hip-Hop fans can only hope that Jackson’s post is a sign of good things to come and 50 Cent and Game can reconcile their differences and demonstrate that time does indeed heal all wounds.

—

Photo: AP Photo