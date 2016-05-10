Blac Chyna’s New ‘Chymoji’ App Is Out, You Care [PHOTOS]

Pending Kardashian family member Blac Chyna has entered her name into the tech game with her new Chymoji app.

The world caught a brief glimpse of the Chymoji app when she used one of its graphics to formally announce her pregnancy.

👶🏽🎉 A post shared by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on May 6, 2016 at 11:14am PDT

Per release:

The 700+ custom emojis which we’ve seen a glimpse of when Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna announced their pregnancy, allows for users to experience Blac Chyna’s beloved personality, humor, lifestyle, likes and loves, along with her interest in popular culture, political trends and more.

Rob Kardashian’s about-to-be baby mama makes the Chymoji announcement in what is already shaping up to be her best year ever. In April she revealed that she was proposed to by Rob [she said yes, duh], essentially getting her right foot into the Kardashian kingdom. Then, Blac Chyna called a truce with Kylie Jenner, who is currently dating her baby daddy Tyga. After that Blac Chyna got both of her feet all the way in the Kardashian door when it was announced that she was pregnant by one Rob Kardashian. Just to secure things, she filed paperwork officially changing her last name to Kardashian.

“I’m extremely proud of how thorough Glamroks was in developing my characters. Dez and her staff were super fun to work with,” said Blac Chyna via statement. “My ChyMoji app is an expression of my personality and diversity of life.”

Blac Chyna is the latest pop culture personality to get their own emjoi. Rick Ross, Fetty Wap and countless others have been invading our keyboards too.

