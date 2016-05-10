Watch Black Panther Comic Episode Featuring Run The Jewels [VIDEO]

As we wait for Black Panther‘s 2017 theatrical release, this Run The Jewels featured video whets our appetite for a new online series built off the new variation of the comic book.

Written by award-winning author Ta-Nehisi Coates, Black Panther: A Nation Under Our Feet is a year long series that repositions the Black Panther superhero.

According to Marvel:

When a superhuman terrorist group that calls itself The People sparks a violent uprising, the land famed for its incredible technology and proud warrior traditions will be thrown into turmoil. If Wakanda is to survive, it must adapt–but can its monarch, one in a long line of Black Panthers, survive the necessary change?

Today a video was released of Coates explaining the story line to the backdrop of Run The Jewels “Oh My Darling.” This video is the first of many that will accompany the comic book issues.

The video contains a bit of irony in that Coates and RTJ member Killer Mike were involved in a Twitter debate about presidential candidate Bernie Sanders back in January. After the online spat, the two apparently met in person and hashed out their difference of opinions.

Watch the Black Panther video below. Click over to see the Coates vs. Killer debate.

CONTINUED ON NEXT PAGE

1 2Next page »