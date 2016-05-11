Iggy Azalea Sued By Atlanta Producer For $1.5M

The only person busier than rapper ghostwriters are rapper lawyers. Iggy Azalea is being sued by an Atlanta producer who claims he helped put her on, but got covered when she signed to Def Jam.

Reports TMZ:

Jon Jon Traxx says Iggy signed a deal to record with him in 2009 and over the next 2 years he nurtured her career by setting up shows, getting her a stylist and introducing her to influential record biz execs.

In the suit, he says Iggy stopped talking to him after she signed with Def Jam. Traxx says he and Iggy agreed to terminate their contract in 2013, but there were strings … which called for him to get further compensation.

He says Iggy hasn’t delivered, so he’s suing to get at least $1.5 mil from her. We’ve reached out to her camp, but no word back.