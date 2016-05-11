Where My Dogs At?: DMX Booked To Perform At Pro-LGBT Club In Miami [PHOTOS]

Looks like the dog has learned a new trick. Former homophobe DMX is booked to perform at House in Miami, a place known for welcoming the LGBT crowd.

DMX has always marched to the beat of his own drum and done exactly what he wants. So when Miami New Times reports that the iconic rapper is set to perform at the not-exactly gay, but very gay-friendly nightclub House on May 14, should we be surprised?

No, not really. Except that, DMX hasn’t necessarily promoted a pro-LGBT stance in his music. Remember his 2003 single “Where The Hood At?” when he rapped:

Last I heard, y’all n*ggas was havin sex, with the same sex I show no love, to homo thugs Empty out, reload and throw more slugs How you gonna explain f*cking a man? Even if we squashed the beef, I ain’t touching ya hand I don’t bunk with chumps, for those who been to jail That’s the cat with the Kool-Aid on his lips and pumps I don’t f*ck with n*ggas that think they broads Only know how to be one way, that’s the dog

And how can we forget the video where DMX is surrounded by nothing but sweaty, shirtless inmates who aided him in mocking such “homo thugs?”

Maybe he meant his remarks in the context of dissing guys who pretend to be one way in the streets and another way in jail? Either way, it does seem a bit peculiar to see that X, the man who once rapped “Where My Dogs At?” will be rocking a club that will be hosting a drag queen show called “Where My B*tches At?” the same night.

Maybe X doesn’t know what he’s signing up for, or maybe House’s promoters never listened to that Grand Champ album.

