Drake will be returning to host Saturday Night Live this weekend. From the looks of the promos featuring Leslie Jones, the re-up just may be as hilarious as his first go around.

Jones and Drizzy discuss potential skits, including one where he potentially gets spanked. Also, she basically Debos him into sitting on her lap.

Watch Drake hold down musical guest and hosting duties on SNL on May 14.

Peep the promos below.

