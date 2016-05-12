False Alarm: The Game And 50 Cent Are Not Doing A G-Unit Reunion [VIDEO]

False alarm. The Game and 50 Cent are not reuniting to make G-Unit whole again. They both just happened to be in the same building at the same time, again.

Yesterday [May 11] online Hip-Hop forums were buzzing with optimism after word began spreading that 50 Cent and The Game had ended their decade-long beef. Neither one of them ever said that they hatchet was buried, but the internet played an intense game of connect the dots and assumed that the duo were friends again after it was found out that they were both in the same building at the same time.

Exhibit A: DJ Drama posted a behind-the-scenes photo of his video shoot for his song “Wishing” featuring Chris Brown and 50 Cent.

Exhibit B: The Game and his artist King Pharaoh Jackson also took a photo that was geotagged at the same location, The Hollywood Hills Residential.

From there people assumed that since they were in the same building, they had to be there for the same reason and had to have ran into each other at some point. Which, wasn’t exactly the case. They were both just at work.

This is not the first time the former G-Unit teammates turned rivals have been spotted in the same place at the same time. Pharaoh tells HipHopDX that 50 and Game were both partying at Hollywood club Playhouse, albeit in separate parts of the club.

“50 Cent was already in the club with his people, and we went in there with me, Game [and a bunch of other people] and about 50 broads and we bought a bunch of [50’s Vodka brand] EFFEN bottles,” he said. “We showed love. We didn’t just go in there and buy Rosé and a bunch of Cîroc like we usually do.”

Although 50 and Game aren’t necessarily friends, they aren’t exactly enemies anymore. Game even seems to be completely over the beef. In a clip that Pharaoh posted on his Instagram page, Game can be heard spitting a verse acknowledging that “ego” is the reason why he and 50 split.

Photo: AP Photo/Gregory Bull