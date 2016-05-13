De La Soul Is Dead Turns 25 Today, Group Releases Unreleased Track From Album [PHOTOS]

De La Soul‘s classic album De La Soul Is Dead turned 25 years old today and they just released a never-before-heard song from the recording sessions in 1990.

Posdnuos, Dave and Maseo blessed their fans with a new song called “Sho Nuff” that was left off of the album back when it came out in 1991.

Fans can download the song and they can also share their adoration for the album by signing an online guest book at the DeLaSoulIsDead.com website.

Sticking with the “dead” theme, De La Soul are also allowing fans to leave memorials at the spots where the idea for the album was first conceptualized and recorded.

Both memorials are in New York City. One is at the old Rush Management office at 298 Elizabeth Street where they came up with the idea. The other is at Colliope Recording Studio, 37th & 8th Avenue, NYC where the album was recorded.

Released May 13, 1991 the album cover refers to the death of the “D.A.I.S.Y.” (Da Inner Sound, Y’all) age, a distancing from the “hip hop hippie” label and mainstream hip-hop. The Prince Paul produced album was one of the first to receive a five-mike rating in The Source and is revered one of the best hip-hop albums of the ’90s by critics. Scott Poulson-Bryant says in his powerful album review in Rolling Stone, “amid constant talk of hip-hop’s death, De la Soul has managed a breathtaking combination of sonic and verbal beauty, challenging the listener with an unruly, seemingly effortless hip-hop masterpiece.”

De La Soul released a new EP For Your Pain & Suffering in late April. Their 8th Studio album And The Anonymous Nobody (ATAN) is available for pre-sale on May 20 and available everywhere on August 26.

