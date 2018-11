Besides having good comedic timing, Drake is a rapper. While hosting Saturday Night Live, beardless Drake also fit in musical guest duties, performing “Hype” and “One Dance”

Chris Rock introduced the first performance of the night, which was the no. 1 song and single “Once Dance.”

The second VIEWS standout to get the live treatment for the night was “Hype.”

Watch “One Dance” below and “Hype” on the flip.

