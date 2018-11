Is Joe Budden really calling it quits? Yesterday (May 16) the New Jeruz rapper released a list of tour dates and then announced that as far as his live performances go, these are his final rounds.

Do y’all think Jumpoff Joey is really hanging up the stage mic or is this just another case of his emotions getting the best of him? Or sophisticated trolling?

Sound off in the comments section and let us know what you think.

To whom it may concern, those are the last Budden shows ever… Thx to all of you that helped me live out my dreams. — Joe Budden (@JoeBudden) May 16, 2016

Photo: Instagram