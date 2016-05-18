Chris Brown Booted Off Private Jet For Smoking That Loud, Allegedly

Chris Brown clearly has a knack for being embroiled in the struggle. The R&B singer and his weed carriers were allegedly kicked off a private jet in Miami after smoking weed in the cabin despite the pilot telling them it was a no-no.

Reports TMZ:

TMZ obtained a Miami-Dade police report which says cops were called to the Signature Aviation at Miami International Airport Monday after Brown’s pilot complained he smelled a strong odor of marijuana coming from the cabin. We’re told the pilot had warned Brown and his entourage not to light up on the aircraft, but they ignored him even before the plane pushed back. When cops arrived they smelled it too, and kicked all passengers off the aircraft. No one was arrested.

This news arrives after reports that Brown’s neighbors are pissed that he’s been speeding up and down the streets of neighborhood in ATVs.

This is where we point out that Chris Brown is 27. However, Breezy took to Instagram to refute the claims—and mention that the pilot asked his entourage for cocaine.

—

Photo: Instagram