There Is A “Free Gucci Mane” Clock That Counts Down The Time To His Release Date

In case you need daily, up to the minute updates on when Gucci Mane is getting out of jail, there is a fan made countdown website here just for that.

With Gucci Mane‘s release dates constantly being changed on us, we finally have a central clock that will keep track of when Guwop gets back on the streets to regain his Trap God throne.

After reports surfaced that he was going to be released in March of 2017, XXL confirmed that Gucci will actually be getting out this September. Gucci Mane has been locked up since September 2013 when he was booked on charges of carrying a concealed weapon, possession of marijuana, and disorderly conduct. While serving the original sentence of 183 days in jail, Gucci was hit with two federal counts of possessing a firearm as a felon. Those charges resulted in him pleading guilty to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He agreed to a plea deal which will result in him being in prison until late 2016. He is currently serving in a penitentiary in Indiana.

In the three years that he has been locked up a handful of artists that he either co-signed or developed have gone on to amass superstardom. Among them are Future, Young Thug and Migos.

To keep up with Gucci Mane’s release date, go to FreeGucciClock.com.