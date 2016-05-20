Pro Era, Joey BadA$$ Bring 2nd Annual “STEEZ Day” Fest To L.A.

Joey BadA$$ and the Pro Era musical collective will band together once more to honor their fallen comrade, Capital STEEZ, with another festival. The second annual “STEEZ Day” music festival will take place this year in Los Angeles.

Pro Era announced the festival on Thursday with both the crew and Joey taking to their Instagram pages to spread the word.

“For my brother STEELO. The second annual STEEZ Day Festival this year in Los Angeles. Tickets on sale tomorrow at noon EST. All proceeds will be donated to the family of Capital STEEZ,” wrote Joey on Instagram. The Pro Era announcement followed a similar tone with both pages using the “#STEEZDAYLA” hashtag on their posts.

Joining the crew onstage will be the A$AP Mob, Danny Brown, Raury and other surprise guests that will be revealed in the coming days. Billboard reports that last year’s STEEZ Day festival’s special guests included Talib Kweli, Ab-Soul, and Cam’Ron.

Capital STEEZ was the founder of Pro Era crew and the mastermind of the Beast Coast movement which includes the likes of Flatbush Zombies, Dyme-A-Duzin, Phony Ppl and The Underachievers. STEEZ committed suicide in 2012, just as things were starting to take off for the collective.

Photo: Pro Area