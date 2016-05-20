Lil Wayne Gets His Own VH1 Reality Series

Lil Wayne will now join the dozens of entertainers and celebrities before him with the announcement of his own unscripted television series. The show, Lil Wayne’s House, will reportedly air on VH1 at a later unconfirmed date according to an artist on the Young Money label.

HHDX reports:

The news of the show comes via Young Money’s Stephanie Acevedo, who speaks in a Facebook video with plastic surgeon Dr. Miami about the venture.

“We just got a contract with VH1,” she says. “We’re going to be doing a reality show that we’re gonna be shooting in July in LA.”

Acevedo gives insight into the storyline of the program, which seemingly will feature the Young Money roster. Other artists signed to the label, besides heavyweights Drake and Nicki Minaj, include Chanel West Coast, Cory Gunz, Lil Twist and Mack Maine.

“It’s just basically us coming together as artists,” she says, “as a family, collaborating. Wayne’s gonna be our mentor.”