CLOSE
Home

Drake And Future Add Summer Sixteen Tour Dates

Leave a comment

Drake and Futute have added some new dates to their “Summer Sixteen”

tour.

Sensing that their already 31-city tour wasn’t enough, Drizzy and Future Hendrix have announced that they are adding more dates to one of the hottest tickets this summer. The tour was originally set to end in September, but now the “summer” tour has extended into October.

The duo was recently nominated for a BET Award as Best Group of the Year for releasing the joint project What A Time To Be Alive. Drake alone was nominated for nine BET Awards, leading all artists.

Peep the additions below.

Screen Shot 2016-05-21 at 10.24.36 AM

Photo: Screenshot

Future

comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon - Season 6
J.I.D. Rocks “Skrawberries” From ‘DiCaprio 2’ Live On ‘The Tonight Show’ [Video]
11.29.18
FROM SITES WE LOVE
Close