Drake And Future Add Summer Sixteen Tour Dates

Drake and Futute have added some new dates to their “Summer Sixteen”

tour.

Sensing that their already 31-city tour wasn’t enough, Drizzy and Future Hendrix have announced that they are adding more dates to one of the hottest tickets this summer. The tour was originally set to end in September, but now the “summer” tour has extended into October.

The duo was recently nominated for a BET Award as Best Group of the Year for releasing the joint project What A Time To Be Alive. Drake alone was nominated for nine BET Awards, leading all artists.

Peep the additions below.

Photo: Screenshot