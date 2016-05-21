Lil Cease Reveals What Happened To Unreleased Biggie Ready To Die Tracks [VIDEO]

As Hip-Hop celebrates what would have been The Notorious B.I.G.‘s 44th birthday this weekend, Lil Cease drops some intel on some never-before-heard Biggie songs.

Cease took a minute to chop it up with Revolt TV and share how Biggie’s classic Ready To Die really came into fruition. He reveals that in the transition from Uptown Records to Bad Boy/Arista, some of the harder songs were left on the cutting room floor. These songs included features with Treach of Naughty By Nature, ONYX and Ol’ Dirty Bastard.

Biggie’s life and the label he helped build, Bad Boy Records is being celebrated in Brooklyn this weekend with the Bad Boy Reunion concert. Tickets for the two shows sold out in mere minutes. A nationwide tour will follow this summer and fall.

Check out Cease talking about the making of the album below.

Photo: Screenshot