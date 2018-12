Kendrick Lamar singing Drake’s “Controlla” and Rihanna’s “Work” in the whip? Of course it was recorded for archival purposes.

The Internets claims that’s K. Dot heard in the clip getting his croon on. Remixes on deck, maybe?

That’s about all we got.

Kendrick Lamar singing/remixing Drake's "Controlla". pic.twitter.com/wVepUDHKgh — Word On Road (@WordOnRd) May 22, 2016

—

Photo: Photo: Visionhaus/Gary Prior courtesy of Reebok