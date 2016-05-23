Listen To This Kanye West Beat Tape From 1997 Before It Disappears [AUDIO]

If you miss the “old Kanye” you may want to take a listen to this 1997 beat tape that has popped up on Soundcloud featuring unreleased Kanye West beats.

The internet is given us yet another gem. A Soundcloud user going by the name Trilly Madison blessed the web with a collection of vintage Kanye West beats.

While Kanye today is credited for moving the culture forward and still having the sense to know what’s hot now, these beats definitely sound like what was standard at the time.

Genius tracked down Madison and got the scoop on how he obtained the beats.

Per Genius:

“Someone was selling a group of tapes from a Miami record exec who had died in the early 2000s. (I asked the seller for more info about the person, but they had received it second hand from someone else.) It was a hodge-podge of commercially released albums, promotional snippet tapes, and a few hand-made demos. This one was obviously the most interesting. When I saw a blurry Kanye Beat Sept ‘97’ label among the other tapes it the auction picture, I decided to go all-in and set my bid to $300. I won the lot for $27.”

Unbeknownst to many, Kanye West did have a life and career before he became an in-house producer for Roc-A-Fella. This beat tape gives fans a glimpse at what the producer who now calls himself “God” and refuses to push his own elevator button was doing before he blew up.

Photo: WENN.com